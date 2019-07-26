Comethazine Drops Off 22-Minute, No Features Mixtape "Bawskee 3.5"

Twenty-one-year-old rapper Comethazzine has been teasing the release of his third mixtape Bawskee 3.5 for some time. Fans have been staying awake until the wee hours of the morning every Friday hoping to receive Comethazine's latest effort, but they can rest easy as it's finally hit the streets. The record sees Comethazine's familiar aggressive delivery that fans have grown to love since his inception as a Soundcloud artist.

Bawskee 3.5. follows the release of the Midwest rapper's two previous mixtapes of the same name, Bawskee and Bawskee 2. Comethazine has delivered the records about five to six months apart, and this time around he wants his fans—including his 1.3 million Instagram followers—to help make B35 a record-breaker. "12 songs , 22 minutes , no features, let’s go platinum," he wrote on Instagram.

Of those 12 songs, only three of them clock in at over two minutes, a strategy that many up-and-coming artists use to increase their stream numbers. "No Evidence" and "Fuck Errbody" show a slightly different side to Comethazine, but check out Bawskee 3.5 and let us know which tracks are standouts for you.

Tracklist

1. Hench Mafia

2. Rasputia

3. Goddon'tlikeugly

4. Find Him!

5. Stand

6. Solved The Problem

7. No Evidence

8. Dangerous

9. F*ck Errbody

10. Just Saying

11. Act

12. Touched