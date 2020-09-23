Comethazine Dramatically Switches His Style On "We Gone Win"

Comethazine's aggresive delivery, coupled with his bulging eyes, is legitimately terrifying. The 22-year-old rapper has truly found a lane for himself, attracting a more angsty fanbase with his Bawskee series. Over the years, the 2019 XXL Freshman has dabbled in a few different styles, but his menacing approach to music seems to have worked wonders for him.

With B4 on the way, Comethazine is releasing another new single, complementing "Air Max" with a more melodic single.

"We Gone Win" is out now and, while Co goes for a much softer approach in his delivery, his lyrics are still similar to anything else he's brought recently. However, he harmonizes with himself at stages, bringing his musicality to the forefront and suggesting a different experience with B4.

Watch the music video for "We Gone Win" below and stay tuned for Comethazine's new project.

Quotable Lyrics:

Fuck these n***as, I be movin' on my own

Slip 10 up in that chrome, then I put 10 straight to your dome

Voices telling me I gotta do 'em in

Gotta be the first to spin, bitch, if it's war then we gon' win

My favorite recipe this double cup it's in

Not Hen', not no Gin, I sip mud, not no Xan