Comethazine Announces "Comethazine The Album" With New Single "Six Flags"

October 20, 2021
Comethazine pulls off a bank robbery in the music video for "Six Flags."


Surprising his fans with a major announcement on Wednesday, rapper Comethazine has officially revealed that he's dropping a new full-length album in a couple of days. As he continues to terrorize the rap game, Comethazine has become an underground hero, racking up hundreds of millions of streams on songs like "Walk" and "Bands." Known for his strong ear for menacing beats, the deranged look in his eyes, and his hard-hitting rhymes about robbing, killing, and more, Co returns with his new single "Six Flags," dropping the music video ahead of Comethazine The Album.

The upcoming seventeen-song album will be featureless, much like the majority of Co's discography. For "Six Flags," the rapper pulls off a successful bank heist in the music video, which was directed by JMP.

The Alamo-signed rapper is looking set to have another strong campaign with Comethazine The Album, which drops on Friday.

Listen to "Six Flags" below and stay tuned for more new music from Co.

Quotable Lyrics:

All my n***as gang bang, Comethazine been did that
I don't need no gang, I'll bust your brain independent
Iced out Cuban link with bustdown demon on my pendant
In yo' bedroom with your bitch, straight gettin' it

