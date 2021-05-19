According to Insider and countless other media outlets, legendary comedian Paul Mooney reportedly passed away on Monday morning following a heart attack at his home in Oakland. He was 79 years old.

Paul Mooney was revered as a pioneer in stand-up comedy and beloved for his ability to bridge humor and social commentary. Mooney previously starred in films like Spike Lee's Bamboozled, and he was also known for his frequent collaborations with acclaimed comedians such as Richard Pryor and Dave Chappelle.



Vince Bucci/Getty Images

The unfortunate news of his passing was originally revealed by journalist Roland Martin, who received an exclusive tip from Mooney's cousin Rudy Ealy. According to Ealy, Mooney had been struggling with dementia for some time, which led to him living with his cousin. Rudy Ealy also reportedly told Roland Martin that the Oakland paramedics who arrived on the scene were "valiant" in their attempts to save Mooney.

According to Insider, Paul Mooney's publicist has confirmed his passing. His team also appears to have commented on the situation by taking control of Mooney's Twitter account and releasing a statement that celebrates the legendary comedian's lifetime achievements, saying, "Thank you all from the bottom of all of our hearts ...you’re all are the best!...... Mooney World .. The Godfather of Comedy - ONE MOON MANY STARS! .. To all in love with this great man.. many thanks."

Stay tuned for more updates as this sad story continues to develop.

