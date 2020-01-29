If you missed it, there’s a comedian named Ari Shaffir who made shockwaves throughout the internet this week after he publicly celebrated Kobe Bryan’s death. This sick guy tweeted out a selfie video, pretty much elated about Kobe’s death and saying it was deserved.

"Kobe Bryant died 23 years too late today. He got away with rape because all the Hollywood liberals who attack comedy enjoy rooting for the Lakers more than they dislike rape. Big ups to the hero who forgot to gas up his chopper. I hate the Lakers. What a great day!” the comedian wrote. Shaffir posted another video later and doubled down, saying Kobe's death was a "good story" because "the guy got away with rape." He eventually deleted the tweets, but the damage was already done.

Well as a result of his sick video, the comedy club in which Shaffir was scheduled to perform at Tuesday night, received multiple death threats yesterday, warning them they were going to shoot up the place.

Sources tell TMZ that someone called threatening to shoot up the place because a comedian scheduled to perform there made a vile joke about Kobe. While the caller didn't mention Shaffir by name, it's pretty obvious who they were talking about. Therefore, the cops were called to the club for added security, and his stand up show was cancelled.

No arrests have been made as of now and the case is still under investigation.

