It looks like fans of the classic 90s Nickelodeon cartoon The Ren & Stimpy Show are in luck. Cartoon Network has approved a reimagined take on the old adult animated series.

Nearly 25 years after wrapping up its original run, the ViacomCBS-owned cable network announced that it would be rebooting the animated series. This announcement comes a month after the network announced it would be also rebooting the widely popular 90s classics Beavis and Butthead in addition to producing a Daria spinoff series titled Jodie. While details for the project are scarce, the network plans to hire a new creative team for the update the show for an entirely new generation.

"We are excited to reinvent this iconic franchise with a new creative team and our partners at the Nickelodeon Animation Studio," said Cartoon Network president Chris McCarthy. "Ren & Stimpy joins our rapidly expanding roster of adult animation including South Park, Beavis and Butt-Head and Clone High as we continue to reimagine our treasure chest of beloved IP for new generations."

In a press release, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer for Viacom CBS Nina L. Diaz raved, "I want to thank our partners at Nick Animation as we re-imagine these iconic characters with a new creative team."

The reimagining of TheRen & Stimpy Show comes as an attempt for the network to ramp up their adult animation offerings. ViacomCBS even has a new adult animation division headed by Grant Gish to lead the movement.

"His vision is exactly what we’re looking for to lead our adult animation unit," Diaz said regarding Gish.

Will you be watching?