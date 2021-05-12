Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe went viral this week after he decided to unleash a racist tirade against his asian colleague. It all went down last week in Austin, Texas when the comedian, known for the Comedy Central Roast series and working on Joe Rogan's podcast, did a set after being introduced by fellow comic Peng Dang (who is of Chinese descent). However, things quickly took a turn for the worse when Hinchcliffe went off the rails and started attacking Dang for being Asian.

Dang was more than courteous in the intro, telling the crowd to "give it up for the one and only, Tony Hinchcliffe" ... but as soon as Tony grabbed the mic, he went right into excoriating Dang; calling him a “filthy little fucking ch*nk." He then went on to call them “race traitors” for laughing at his jokes, before adopting a ‘comedy’ Chinese accent to say things like: "Oh, you want extra soy sauce." Check out the incredibly rude rant (below).

Dang, who moved to the US from China a decade ago, at the age of 25, posted the footage on social media with the simple comment: ‘Last week in Austin, I got to bring up Tony Hinchcliffe. This is what he said. Happy Asian (AAPI) Heritage Month!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peng Dang (@pengdangcomedy)

The clip has been viewed almost a million times on Twitter alone, and attracted more than 1,200 comments such as: ‘Wants so bad to be "canceled" so he can talk about it on rogan but is just racist and has no bits’.”

Hinchcliffe has not yet publicly responded to the widespread condemnation of his racist comments. He does have a show this week in Madison, WI. So we'll see what happens there.

