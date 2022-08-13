The culture of comedy may be expansive, but many still operate in tight-knit circles. You can revisit interviews from some of the most successful, globally-recognized comedians as they speak of meeting many of their fellow jokesters prior to them becoming famous, as they performed shows at small bars or clubs. This is a community that often takes care of one another and defends each other against scandals, but today, many comedians have come together to mourn the passing of one of their own, Teddy Ray.

The 32-year-old Los Angeles native has been a fan favorite for years as his specials or social media skits have often gone viral. He was beloved among his friends and fans, and they are stunned to hear that he has passed away.

Desus Nice called Ray a "real one," while Issa Rae's Hoorae Media's Twitter account penned a tribute. "Rest in Power to our longtime creative collaborator and friend, Teddy Ray. Grateful for the energy you always brought to our projects and sets!"

As people continue to grieve, the sadness has been disrupted by the absolutely hilarious moments from Teddy Ray's career. The public has been sharing his standup, social media posts, interviews, and more, and he is undeniably a talent that will be missed.

A cause of death has not yet been shared. We send our sincerest condolences to Teddy Ray's loved ones during this difficult time. Check out a few tributes and memories below.