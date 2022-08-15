It stunned Hollywood to learn of the passing of Teddy Ray, and today (August 15), more has been shared about his untimely death. The comedian has been a beloved member of the entertainment community and found a new level of fame when he joined the ranks of All Def Digital. Millions of people have used his clips or audio in their social media posts without even knowing the origins, and it is clear that Ray's impact will be felt for some time.

When news of Ray's death was shared last week, there wasn't any information given as to what may have happened. This new report raises more questions than it gives answers.

According to TMZ, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office stated that Teddy Ray died of an apparent drowning. It was reported that a maintenance worker found his body floating in a swimming pool around 10:00 a.m. It is unclear who's home he was found in because the city of Rancho Mirage is over two hours away from his home in Gardena.

Although the report of a drowning seems conclusive, authorities are still awaiting the official cause of death after an autopsy is performed. Several of Ray's friends and loved ones have offered posthumous tributes to him online, revisiting some of his funniest moments as they speak about just how genuine of a person he was.

Check out a few Teddy Ray moments below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teddy Ray (@teddyraycomedy)

[via]