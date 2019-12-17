Steve Harvey recently announced that he's taking self-titled talk show to Facebook after NBC gave him the boot and gave his coveted time slot to Kelly Clarkson for her new talk show. Considering Jada Pinkett Smith's success with her Facebook series, it was an intelligent move to take his show to the social media platform. While many of Steve's fans are surely excited about his upcoming return, one man by the name of Mark Curry could seemingly care less.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The actor and comedian paid a visit to The Mike & Donny Show and was asked about his relationship with Steve and needless to say it isn't on good terms. “Steve stole my material on his show, so I had a beef on that. When he was on his bulls**t talk show that he had, he did all of my Halloween material one Halloween,” Mark said when discussing Steve.

“Somebody called me and said, ‘Homeboy doing your material.’ He did my whole Halloween run, and I know he didn’t think of it. This was true stuff that really happened to me,” he added. “And my thing was, you didn’t have to do that homeboy. M****rf****r, you made enough money, b***h a**.”

Watch in full below.