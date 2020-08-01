Four women have come forward to accuse The Goldbergs’ star Bryan Callen of sexual misconduct, one month after close friend and fellow comedian Chris D’Elia denied multiple allegations made against him.

The Los Angeles Times published a lengthy article Friday morning detailing the allegations, with some dating back to 1999. Actress Katherine Fiore Tigerman told the newspaper that Callen had raped her that year in his bedroom after a night out. The two had met through her father, actor Bill Fiore, and became friends years later when they met in LA. Her story was corroborated by her now-husband and fellow actress and friend Jenny Wade, whom she told right after it happened.

Another accusation of sexual misconduct occurred in 2009 when the actor met an American Apparel employee named Rachel Green. Callen had visited the store the day before the assault happened and emerged from his dressing room in boxer briefs multiple times.

“It was one of those tight gross little things,” Green recalled to the newspaper. “He ran out of the fitting room to grab something, so I went in to get the clothes he’d already tried on. And then he comes in, pushes me against the wall, closes the curtains and starts kissing my neck as he asks me if I’m going to get in trouble.” Green was able to get away from Callen and flee.

Two more women, comedian Tiffany King and Starbucks barista Claire Ganshert also accused the actor of sexual misconduct.

Callen has denied all accusations vehemently, saying in a statement to the Times: “Let me be very clear: I have never raped, forced myself upon any woman nor offered to trade stage time for sex. EVER. I know the truth. And I can only hold my head up high, remain true to myself, my family, my audience and know that I will not allow the cancel culture to subvert what I know and as importantly, what they know, is the truth.”

