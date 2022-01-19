If you're planning a trip to the Columbus Zoo, you'll want to make sure to save yourself enough time to observe Lizzo and Cardi-Tee, two of the recently rescued manatees in the aquarium. The gentle animals' names were reportedly inspired by musicians Lizzo and Cardi B.

The manatees are making headline news because of their quirky names, which were given to them after being transferred from SeaWorld's Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Orlando, Florida. Manatees have been having an especially hard winter as the endangered species suffered a record-breaking number of deaths in 2021. Many of them have lost over half of their body weight as they struggle to find food in warmer waters. Conservation efforts have been strong in Florida and across the United States for years. And now Lizzo and Cardi-Tee are safely on their way to the Columbus Zoo where they will be joined by two friends, named after famous twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olson.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Considering the way Lizzo is constantly body-shamed online, some people believe that the zookeepers who named the manatee after her were slightly shading her, while others think they were honoring the superstar singer. Lizzo and Cardi B have not yet responded to their names being given to manatees.

What do you think about the Columbus Zoo's new manatees, Lizzo and Cardi-Tee?



Joe Raedle/Getty Images

[via]