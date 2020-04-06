Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is donating over 10,000 N-95 masks to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

The owner announced the donation on Twitter. "Just procured 10,000+ masks ( N-95) and am passing them along to Indiana State Dept. of Health for distribution as most urgently needed. #INthistogether."

During the COVID-19 outbreak, masks of all kinds have been in short supply at hospitals across the country, leaving healthcare workers on the front lines at risk.

Irsay also donated $1 million to the Gleaners Food Bank in Indianapolis and asked Colts fans to help raise another $200,000 to help feed children out of school and families out of work because of the outbreak. The $200,000 goal was reached within one day.

Last week, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft sent his team plane to, China, where it picked up 1.2 million N95 masks to bring back to New England. 300,000 masks were sent to New York-area hospitals by way of a Patriots-branded tractor-trailer.

New York Nets owner Joseph Tsai and his wife, Clara Wu, secured 2,000 ventilators, 170,000 goggles and 2.6 million surgical masks from China that were sent to New York. The Knicks, and NBA as a whole, followed suit helping to donate over 1 million surgical masks.

[Via]