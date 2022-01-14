Carson Wentz's time as the starting quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts may be coming to an abrupt end after just one season. The team's general manager, Chris Ballard, declined to commit to the 29-year-old going forward on Thursday.

"When we made the decision, after Philip [Rivers] retired and we made the decision to make a move on Carson, at the time of the decision we felt good about it and I still don't regret the decision at the time," Ballard said, according to ESPN. "Sitting here today, just so y'all know, I won't make a comment on who is going to be here next year and who is not going to be here next year. That's not fair to any player."



Justin Casterline / Getty Images

To acquire Wentz, the team gave up a first-round in 2022 and a third-round pick in 2021.

Ballard says he's tired of "Band-Aiding it." The Colts have had a rotating cast of quarterbacks since Andrew Luck retired in August 2019.

Ballard continued: "I'd like for Carson to be the long-term answer or find somebody who will be here for the next 10-12 years. Sometimes it doesn't work out that way. I can dream about it, wish about it, do everything I can to figure out the solution, but you do the best with what you can do at the time."

Despite finishing the season with 27 touchdowns and just 7 interceptions, Wentz's performance at key moments in the season was well below par. The team fell out of playoff contention after a shocking loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18.

