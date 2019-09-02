Last weekend, Andrew Luck didn't quite get to celebrate his retirement from the NFL as well as he'd hoped to when a source within the organization leaked the news before he had a chance to announce it, leading to a series of boos from his own fans when he walked off the Colts' Lucas Oil Stadium as a player fora final time.

ESPN's Adam Schefter, who broke the news last Saturday night, revealed that while the news came as a surprise, it was actually official and known throughout the Colts organization for about a week.

"What's shocking to me is that the information didn't come out sooner," Schefter lamented on The Dan Le Batard Show. "Honestly, I feel bad that it took as long as it did to get the information out. And there were people in the Colts' organization that knew during the week. There were players that were told Thursday. There were players that were told Friday. There were players who knew. The owner knew. The GM knew. The head coach knew. Teammates knew."

Schefter goes on to add that the team continued to delay the announcement which led to an eventual leak. But, Schefter isn't the only person perturbed by the circumstances with the squad's general manager, Chris Ballard, telling reporter Zak Keeferthat it's been"hard to track down" the mole.

"It bothers me, I'd be lying to you if I said it didn't bother me. But that's been hard to track down."