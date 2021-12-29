The Indianapolis Colts have reportedly considered contacting former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers to fill in after Carson Wentz was placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list, Tuesday. Under the current protocol, Wentz, who is unvaccinated, will likely miss the Colts' game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

While Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports that the Colts have discussed bringing in Rivers, he says "it doesn't appear the path" they will go in. Rivers played his final NFL season in Indianapolis in 2020.



The only other quarterback on the team's roster is rookie Sam Ehlinger, who the Colts drafted in the sixth round. He has yet to attempt a pass in the NFL.

COVID-19 has been sweeping through the Colts' roster, with Darius Leonard, Quentin Nelson, and more having missed the team's Christmas Day matchup with the Arizona Cardinals while on the COVID-19 list.

Wentz is in the midst of one of the best seasons of his career, throwing for 25 touchdowns, six interceptions through the first 15 games of the season. The 28-year-old quarterback spent his first five years in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Colts currently sit at 9-6 on the season and have won six of their last seven games. They will finish out their season against the Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars.

