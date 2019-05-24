Nike SB and Jordan Brand have teamed up once again for a couple of color-shifting Air Jordan 1 collabs, following up the wildly popular Lance Mountain Air Jordan 1 that dropped back in 2014.

Similar to the Lance Mountain rendition, the two upcoming Nike SB x Air Jordan 1 Retro High OGs come equipped with a scratch away upper that reveals a different color scheme underneath. One colorway, dubbed "NYC to Paris," features a light bone, black and sail colorway, but the hits of black can transform into a "Crimson Tint" hue while a hyper pink lies beneath the grey.

The limited edition Nike SB x Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "NYC to Paris" will be available at select retailers such as Foot Locker and Eastbay this Saturday, May 25. Retail price is set at $175.

Scroll down for some photos of how the kicks look before and after being worn down.