Collin Sexton was ejected from the Brooklyn Nets' 123-109 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sunday, after elbowing Kevin Durant in the face. Sexton was given a flagrant 2 by the officials with 6:11 to play in the third quarter.

“Tonight, it was a tough one,” Sexton said after the game. “I didn’t feel like it was a flagrant 2 or whatnot, but they called it, and to end the season like that is kind of tough, especially all your hard work and everything I put into the game and I get ejected in the last one, so it was tough.”



Sarah Stier / Getty Images

With their win, the Nets clinched the two-seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

Kyrie finished the season as the ninth player to ever record a 50/40/90 season, as he shot 50.6 percent from the field, 40.2 percent from three, and 92.2 percent from the free-throw line over the course of the year.

Prior to the game, Irving admitted that basketball is not his top focus right now.

"I'm not going to lie to you guys, a lot of stuff is going on in this world and basketball is just not the most important thing to me right now," Irving said per ESPN. "There's a lot of things going on overseas. All our people are still in bondage across the world, and there's a lot of dehumanization going on."

