Michael Harris, a linebacker at Eastern Kentucky University, is facing a felony charge of assault as well as three other misdemeanor charges, stemming from his chaotic altercation with police in Ohio earlier this week.

According to TMZ Sports, a woman at a Grove City, Ohio business phoned police after she allegedly witnessed Harris acting "aggressive" and 'not all there.' When officers on the scene confronted the 6'3, 245-pound linebacker, he responded by power slamming one of them onto the pavement before reinforcements came to the rescue. Check out the incident in the video embedded below.

After regaining control of the 19-year old Harris, officers reportedly took him to a hospital where he "remained aggressive" until he was sedated by the staff. Harris was ultimately booked on a felony charge of assault, in addition to misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstructing officials business.

TMZ Sports reports that a search of Harris' vehicle turned up pills and a digital scale "consistent with drug use," although Harris stated that he was not under any medications or illicit drugs. Harris signed with the Auburn Tigers out of high school but transferred to Eastern Kentucky just this month. It remains to be seen what kind of discipline he'll face from the school.