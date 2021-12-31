We're not sure what's going on in Australia, but a particular restaurant has Hip Hop fans talking. An eatery named College Dropout Burgers has been thriving down under and it is beginning to gain even more visibility thanks to a few viral photos circulating online. The location seems to have been established sometime in the Summer of this year, and while there have been jokes that Kanye West will shut down the establishment sooner than later, the restaurant's Instagram account claims that Ye is following them.

However, their posts make it clear that they're looking for more than just a follow from West as they often comment about wanting the rapper to pay them a visit.

Of course, College Dropout is the classic debut album by West that was released back in 2004. It has continued to be hailed as one of his best and hosted features from artists like Jay-Z, Talib Kweli, Mos def, Common, and many more.

The College Dropout Burgers restaurant doesn't just lean on the name of West's album, it also uses the cover art and the Rap mogul's signature Dropout Bear character. High Snobiety reshared images while penning in the caption that the eatery would most likely receive a cease and desist, but the restaurant doesn't seem overly concerned with West's retaliation. In fact, they mark each of their burger's buns with the Dropout Bear's face.

Meanwhile, there are conspiracy theorists who don't believe the restaurant is real and claim that this is all for clicks. You can check it all out below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by College Dropout (@collegedropoutburgers)