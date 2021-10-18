Colin Powell, who served as the first Black US secretary of state, died from complications from Covid-19, his family announced on Facebook. Powell served as Secretary of State under former President George Bush from 2001 to 2005.

"General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19," the Powell family wrote on Facebook. "We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American."

Despite being vaccinated, the 84-year-old was immunocompromised, suffering from multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that attacks the body's immune system.



Stephen Chernin / Getty Images

Powell's time as Secretary of State was considered highly controversial for his justification of the Iraq War in 2003. He played a pivotal role in garnering international support for the war by spreading the lie that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction. He infamously presented the case that Hussein could develop nuclear weapons and already had access to biological weapons at the United Nations Security Council in 2003. After Bush was reelected in 2004, Powell was forced to resign.

In 2006, admitted that he regretted his role in selling the costly war, but shifted the blame on the intelligence community.

Powell also served as the National Security Advisor under Ronald Reagan, and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under George H. W. Bush.

[Via]