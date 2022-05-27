Colin Kaepernick's efforts to get back into the NFL have been quite impressive. Despite being effectively blackballed for a few years, Kaepernick has stayed in shape and he is putting in all of the work necessary to get some sort of opportunity. It is not going to be easy for him by any stretch of the imagination, however, he is clearly doing his best in terms of scoping out potential opportunities.

For instance, this past week, Kaepernick secured a tryout with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are a team who could use a backup right now, and Kap could most definitely be that guy. Not to mention, the team's owner had said a potential Kap signing could be in the works.

Jaime Crawford/Getty Images

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the tryout took place yesterday and Kaepernick did a great job. Sources are saying that he really impressed the Raiders and that there is a path towards a contract. Of course, there is no guarantee that he will get signed, however, it is a real possibility heading into the weekend.

Regardless, this is a huge development for Kaepernick who is trying to show people that he can still be a solid quarterback in the NFL. Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the NFL world.