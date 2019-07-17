Colin Kaepernick is one of the most polarizing names in all of sports because of his political stances that have both divided and united football fans. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback received hefty criticism after he started kneeling during the National Anthem at football games. Sports fans felt as though he was disrespecting the flag, despite Kaepernick's insistence that he was standing up for racial inequality and injustice. Kaepernick has yet to find work in the NFL since his protests although he is still sponsored by Nike who have used his services on a number of occasions.

Back in September, Nike dropped their "Dream Crazy" campaign which was narrated by Kaepernick. This particular campaign was a celebration of Nike's 30th anniversary of the "Just Do It" slogan. After it aired, Nike saw an increase in sales and some praise for their inclusion of Kaepernick.

Nike has received further recognition for the ad as it was recently nominated for an Outstanding Commercial award at the 2019 Emmys. The annual award show will take place on September 22nd and will see the best names in television make their way to the red carpet.

Kaepernick and Nike will be up against heavy hitters in the media industry such as Netflix and Apple.