Saturday, Colin Kaepernick descended upon Atlanta to take part in a private workout that was host to a number of scouts across the league.

It also marked an opportunity for the 32-year-old free agent to show off a reported new collaboration with Nike as he arrived sporting a pair of Air Force 1 Lows. Also seen on Eric Reid at the workout, the shoes feature a primarily black base with white details as the Swoosh features faded gradient effect. Sole Collector reports that the sneaker is a part of a larger collection of Kaepernick-inspired pieces.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

It was in September of last year Kaepernick was introduced as the face of Nike's Just Do it campaign as the brand built off the back of Kaepernick's national anthem protests. The protests would lead to the eventual blacklisting that has kept Kap out of the league since2016. Saturday's workouts were indicative of his gradual return to the NFL.

While no further details are yet available on the upcoming collection that Kaepernick has been cooking up with Nike, sources indicate that we could see the official release of the AF1s as early as December.