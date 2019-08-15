Jay-Z's decision to partner with the NFL came as a shock to many, for a few reasons. For starters, he's been a firm supporter of Colin Kaepernick who's essentially been blackballed from the league. For two, he just dissed the NFL last year on "APESHIT" with Beyonce. But either way, he moved forward with the partnership and received some backlash for it. TMZ published an article that read that Jay-Z had spoken to Kaep ahead of the partnership but that was not the case, according to some.

Nessa Nitty, Hot 97 host and Kaepernick's girlfriend, shredded claims that said Jay-Z spoke to Colin Kaepernick before the deal went through with the NFL. She quoted a tweet from TMZ that said Jay and Kaep spoke but she pointed out from another article that wasn't the case. "THIS is a lie. COLIN never spoke to Jay-Z and NFL ahead of that deal being done. They NEVER included him in any discussion," she wrote.

In another tweet, she expressed shock after finding out how long ago Jay's been working on this deal. "W O W. So this partnership deal started that long ago? I’m just at a loss for words," she wrote.

Jay said in a press conference that he and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke to Kaep. Hov's team said that it was "more like a heads-up." But regardless, Kaep's attorney is backing Nessa's claims.

Even after making her claims on Twitter, she reiterated them even further on Hot 97. You could check out some of the quotes below.