Colin Kaepernick's days in the NFL appear to be officially over which is pretty interesting when you consider what he was able to do while playing in the league. Kap led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl and was one of the most dynamic QBs in the league for quite a while. Despite all of this, his peaceful protests made him a target within the league and now, he doesn't have any prospects. Some were of the mindset that he could eventually play for the XFL but based on a new interview with commissioner Oliver Luck, that doesn't seem to be in the cards.

While talking to the Tampa Bay Times, Luck spoke about Kaepernick and how they would have liked for him to be in the league but they simply don't have the funds to do such a thing. As it turns out, Kaepernick was looking for a lot more money than the XFL could provide.

“I think his salary demands are way out of our ballpark," Luck said. "He was never really a viable option.”

It remains to be seen whether or not the XFL manages to be successful although they'll have to manage without Kaepernick on their side. They seem to have a pretty interesting talent pool regardless so there is certainly reason to be hopeful.