Earlier this week, Colin Kaepernick’s agent released a detailed statement with hopes to clear up any confusion about the ex-NFL player’s situation. The statement asks and answers a large number of questions fans may have. “There have been so many false narratives in the media regarding Colin, we believe it is important to set the record straight, again. Nothing below is up for interpretation or debate, it’s the truth and nothing else,” the statement begins.

The first question reads, “Is Colin still able to seek employment in the NFL after he filed a grievance?” The answer says, “Yes. Eric Ried filed the same grievance and is currently employed by an NFL team.”

Other questions include:

"Has Colin ever had a workout with an NFL team?”

"No, not a single team has brought Colin in for a workout. Seattle brought Colin in for a visit but did not work him out. Afterwards, Pete Carroll said Colin is a 'starter in this league.'"

"Have you reached out to every team on Colin's behalf?

"I have reached out to all 32 teams about Colin's employment, with little to no response from teams about an opportunity for Colin. In 25 years, I have never seen anything like it."

Check out the full statement below.

The statement ends, “In summary, it is difficult to think of another young player in NFL history with statistics and character as impressive as Colin’s and not being given an opportunity to earn a spot on an NFL roster after what he’s accomplished.”