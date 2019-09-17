Multiple NFL teams are prepared to turn to their backups quarterbacks in Week 3, as the second week of the season resulted in a number of stars getting injured.

For instance, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will miss the remainder of the season as he undergoes elbow surgery, and New Orleans Saints star Drew Brees likely won't return until Week 10 at the earliest. Not to mention, Cam Newton clearly isn't 100% healthy, and New York Jets QB Sam Darnold has been plagued by mono.

With all of the issues at the quarterback position this early in the season, Colin Kaepernick's name has once again resurfaced as a potential replacement. According to SNY's Chris Williamson, some close to Kaepernick say he's "literally in the best shape of his life" right now and his agent has been reaching out to several as a number of starting QBs are already expected to miss time just two weeks into the season.

Kaepernick, 31, opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March of 2017 and he has not played in the league since then. Other players who protested by kneeling during the national anthem, such as his former teammate Eric Reid and wide receiver Kenny Stills, have not been blackballed from the NFL.

While Kaepernick continues his pursuit of an NFL return, the Saints will be rolling with backup Teddy Bridgewater, while the Steelers get to see if second-year QB Mason Rudolph has what it takes to be Big Ben's successor.