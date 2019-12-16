Colin Kaepernick and Nike are reportedly gearing up to release a special edition Air Force 1 Low later this month. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback gave fans an early look at his AF1 collab prior to his workout in Atlanta last month, but now we have a closer look at what to expect.

Kaepernick's Air Force 1 Low features a black leather upper equipped with a black-to-white gradient Nike swoosh, his logo on the tongue, a white midsole and any ice blue outsole beneath it all. Additionally, Kaep's image is stamped on the heel tab, and the date on the bottom of the sole - August 14, 2016 - serves as a nod to the first time that he took a knee in protest of police brutality.

Nike has not yet announced the official release details, but the Kaepernick Air Force 1 Low is rumored to launch on December 28. Take a look at some additional photos below, and stay tuned for the release announcement.