Colin Kaepernick may not currently have a job as a professional football player, but the former San Francisco 49er and record-holding quarterback has not stopped working since being blackballed by the NFL for protesting police brutality. In just the past few months, Kaepernick has aired a docuseries on Snapchat and been getting ready for the forthcoming release of the Netflix limited series Colin in Black & White.

Now, the NFL star-turned-activist has announced that he has another major project in the pipeline: a book. Titled Abolition for the People: The Movement For a Future Without Policing & Prisons, Kaepernick's upcoming book will feature a collection of essays that explore the controversial topic of abolishing the police, and he will serve as the book's editor and publisher, via his company Kaepernick Publishing.



Taking to his social media accounts to announce the book, Colin Kaepernick says, "Today, I’m excited to share that we at @KaepernickPublishing will be releasing our first title, ABOLITION FOR THE PEOPLE: THE MOVEMENT FOR A FUTURE WITHOUT POLICING & PRISONS, on 10/12/21.

"This anthology builds on decades of organizing and writing against policing & prisons & features the work of over 30 contributors plus a reader’s guide, infographics, & cover art by Emory Douglas," he continues. "I'm proud to have edited this collection & hope it adds to the chorus of voices calling for a world without & beyond policing & prisons. #AbolitionForThePeople."

Abolition for the People: The Movement for a Future without Policing & Prisons is set to release on October 10, 2021, and those interested can stay updated with details regarding its release by following Colin Kaepernick's social media.

