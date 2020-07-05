In the United States, the 4th of July is considered to be a big deal as it is the day America declared independence. While this may be true, there is still a lot of negative history that is attached to the day. For starters, many of the men who signed the declaration of independence owned slaves, which just goes to show how backward society was about 250 years ago.

With racial inequality protests going on throughout the United States, many aren't feeling very patriotic this year, and for good reason. The country has a history of mistreating black people, and without justice, there is simply no reason to celebrate. In fact, Colin Kaepernick is echoing that sentiment as he took to Twitter, where he offered his take on the 4th of July and why he won't be doing any partying.

"Black ppl have been dehumanized, brutalized, criminalized + terrorized by America for centuries, & are expected to join your commemoration of “independence”, while you enslaved our ancestors. We reject your celebration of white supremacy & look forward to liberation for all," Kaepernick wrote.

Kaepernick has remained extremely consistent on his stances over the years, and this is yet another example of that. Clearly, Kaepernick has had enough of the racism in America and wants things to change, immediately.