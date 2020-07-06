Kaepernick is a busy man these days, striking production deals left and right. In his latest venture, the former NFL quarterback will have his journey from the San Francisco 49ers to civil-rights activist chronicled in a docuseries developed by ESPN Films as part of a first-look deal between Kaepernick’s production company Ra Vision Media and Walt Disney.

The partnership intends to focus on developing scripted and unscripted stories that deal with race, social justice, and the struggle for equity, as well as work to showcase directors and producers of color.

“I am excited to announce this historic partnership with Disney across all of its platforms to elevate Black and Brown directors, creators, storytellers, and producers, and to inspire the youth with compelling and authentic perspectives,” Kaepernick said in a statement regarding the deal. “I look forward to sharing the docuseries on my life story, in addition to many other culturally impactful projects we are developing.”

The new series will use new interviews in addition to never-before-seen archival footage that documents the most recent years of Kaepernick’s life. Jemele Hill, the renowned sports journalist, will serve as a producer on the project.

“During this unprecedented time, The Walt Disney Company remains committed to creating diverse and inclusive content that resonates and matters,” added Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger. “Colin’s experience gives him a unique perspective on the intersection of sports, culture and race, which will undoubtedly create compelling stories that will educate, enlighten and entertain, and we look forward to working with him on this important collaboration.”

“Colin has had a singular path as both an athlete and an activist, and, as the nation continues to confront racism and social injustice, it feels particularly relevant to hear Colin’s voice on his evolution and motivations,” said Jimmy Piatro, ESPN’s president.

This new deal extends Kaepernick’s reach into media and entertainment. Just last week, a Netflix scripted series on the former quarterback’s life was announced to be in production, with Ava Duvernay serving as the project’s producer. He is also rumored to be returning to the NFL soon.

