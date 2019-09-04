Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick took to instagram on Wednesday, the eve of the 2019 NFL season, to share video footage of a recent training session, in which he was joined by Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

According to TMZ Sports, the workout actually took place at UCLA back in July, but Kap is now sharing it with his 3.4 million IG followers to remind everyone that he has gone 917 days without an NFL contract.

Naturally, OBJ pulled in a number of one-handed catches while running routes for the former Niners QB. Check out the footage in the IG post embedded below.

Kaepernick, 31, opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March of 2017 and he has not played in the league since. Other players who protested by kneeling during the national anthem, such as his former teammate Eric Reid and wide receiver Kenny Stills, have not been blackballed from the NFL and both are expected to play when the new season kicks off this weekend.

Likewise, OBJ is set to make his Cleveland Browns debut in front of the Dawg Pound this Sunday as they host the Tennessee Titans.