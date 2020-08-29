Four years ago, Colin Kaepernick decided to start kneeling for the National Anthem as a way to protest against racial injustice in the United States. At the time, fans were upset as they felt as though he was disrespecting the flag and the troops who had served the country. Of course, this was never the case. Kaepernick was simply exercising his first amendment right to bring awareness to an issue that had been plaguing the country for years.

While Kap was shunned from the NFL, he certainly ended up on the right side of history as now numerous other athletes are following in his footsteps, including LeBron James who was apart of the NBA's strike this past week. As a show of his appreciation towards LeBron, Kaepernick sent him a special package that included a letter talking about solidarity and how much he respects LeBron for all of the steps he has taken as of late.

In this current moment in time, it's important to stand united and that's exactly what the NBA players have been doing, even if you may disagree with how they have all been going about it. There is no denying they are making a difference and Kaepernick is the one who ultimately laid the foundation.