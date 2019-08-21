Colin Kaepernick's attorney Mark Geragos let it be known today that he is not of a fan of Jay Z's recent partnership with the NFL.

In a new interview with ABC News, Geragos called into to talk about his stance on Hov's controversial deal with the NFL, which he said was "cold-blooded." Geragos feels that the Brooklyn rapper had already wrapped up the deal prior to reaching out to Kaepernick or the NFL about it.

"This deal between Jay-Z and the NFL crosses the intellectual picket line," Geragos said. "I can confirm to you that the deal was already done prior to any conversation that [Kaepernick] had with Jay-Z and he certainly didn’t have any conversations with the NFL,” he added.

As a result, the deal has created a division amongst several artists & players who have almost been asked to take sides between Hov and Kap. Players such as Panthers safety Eric Reid and Kenny Stills of the Miami Dolphins have been critical of Jay's deal, meanwhile fellow rappers like Vic Mensa, Cardi B & Killer Mike have all thought the opposite and believe Hov will do good for Kaepernick and the black community.

We'll continue to keep you posted on this Hov controversy moving forward. What do you think? Is Jay's NFL deal a good or bad look?

