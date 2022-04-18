Colin Kaepernick is one of the most famous quarterbacks in the world despite the fact that he isn't actually playing right now. The former San Francisco 49ers star is trying to get back into the league, and he has hosted numerous workouts to try and get the attention of other teams. For now, it seems like there is some mild interest in Kaepernick, however, after not playing in about six years, it is going to be hard for a team to take a risk on Colin.

Recently, Kaepernick was on the "I Am Athlete" podcast where he spoke at length about his attempts to get back into the NFL. As Kaepernick explained, he is actually more than willing to be a backup as he knows that is the only way he can get back into the league right now. Despite this, Kaepernick says he is still aspiring for something greater.

Jaime Crawford/Getty Images

"I know I have to find my way back in. So, if I have to come in as a backup, that's fine," Kaepernick said. "But that's not where I'm staying. And when I prove that I'm a starter, I want to be able to step on the field as such. I just need that opportunity to walk through the door."

There are plenty of bad QBs in the league so one would imagine that Kap would get some sort of shot. For now, however, it doesn't seem like there is a team willing to make that move just yet. Perhaps that will change, but at the moment, Kap is just going to have to play the dreaded waiting game.

