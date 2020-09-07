Colin Kaepernick's journey over the last four years has been well-documented. After kneeling for the National Anthem as a way to protest racial injustice, Kaepernick was effectively blackballed from the NFL. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback fought to get himself a job in the league, however, he was never able to do so. Kap even got to host a private workout back in 2019 although it didn't go as planned and no interest was generated from it.

Following the death of George Floyd, the NFL apologized for not listening to Kaepernick sooner, with Roger Goodell saying he'd love to see the QB back in the league. At the time, there were reports that teams were interested in Kap but according to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, much of this interest was fake.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Per Mike Florio:

"Per a source with knowledge of the situation, there was some “fake” interest expressed immediately after Floyd’s death, seemingly out of guilt. There has been zero interest expressed as to Kaepernick “in months.”"

This assessment of the situation is fairly harsh considering Kaepernick has been working hard to stay in shape, should a team hit his line. However, based on this report, it's quite clear that we won't be seeing Kap in the NFL this season.

[Via]