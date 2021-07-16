Colin Kaepernick has announced a new book deal with Scholastic to publish a number of books. The first book, I Color Myself Different, is scheduled to release in April 2022. The book will be illustrated by Eric Wilkerson.

Kaepernick, who was adopted by a white family as a child, says the book was inspired by a moment in kindergarten when he was drawing his family. For his parents, he used the yellow crayon and for himself, he used the brown crayon.



Carmen Mandato / Getty Images

"This story is deeply personal to me, and inspired by real events in my life," Kaepernick explained on his website. "I hope that it honors the courage and bravery of young people everywhere by encouraging them to live with authenticity and purpose. I'm excited for Kaepernick Publishing to be collaborating with Scholastic on books with Black and Brown voices at the forefront. I hope that our books will inspire readers to walk through the world with confidence, strength, and truth in all they do."

“Colin Kaepernick’s inspiring story, with themes of identity, race, and self-esteem, will resonate deeply with all kids,” Ellie Berger, President and Publisher at Scholastic Trade Publishing said. “We are privileged to bring this work to young readers around the world for the very first time.”

