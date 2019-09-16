Colin Kaepernick might not be a legendary quarterback for his play on the field but what he has done for social justice will make his name live on forever. Whether you like it or not, Kaepernick is an incredibly influential quarterback and this will hold true even if he never returns to the NFL. There have been numerous tributes to Kaepernick over the years however none have been as extravagant as this little number by Moses the Jeweler.

The New York City jeweler created a diamond and gold pendant which is hyperrealistic and depicts Kaepernick kneeling for the anthem. The jersey is made with VVS diamonds while 18k gold also makes its way throughout the piece. According to TMZ, it cost Moses $90,000 to put the piece together and it will be auctioned off for charity.

As of right now, the starting price for the piece is $90,000 although it will probably fetch a lot more when you consider there will be quite a few wealthy people trying to cop this. Even if it's not practical to wear on a daily basis, it would certainly be a cool collector's item.

