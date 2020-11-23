Colin Kaepernick's journey throughout the NFL has been well-documented over the last decade. After leading the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance back in 2013, Kaepernick was eventually ousted from the league after kneeling during the National Anthem as a way to bring awareness to racial injustice. At this point, most athletes do, in fact, kneel although when he did it back in 2016, many thought he was being purposely disrespectful to the flag and the troops.

Kaepernick hasn't been in the NFL for almost four full years now, 1,363 days, to be exact. Despite this, the quarterback has continuously worked hard and is still doing his own workouts as a way to stay in shape and perhaps secure an NFL offer sometime in the near future. In his latest clip posted to Twitter, Kaepernick offered up a hype video that displays his latest training sessions with Eric Reid.

Reid was among those who knelt with Kaepernick and in many ways, he suffered the same consequences. Last year, he was a productive member of the Carolina Panthers but after his contract ran out, he was unable to get a new deal and like Kaepernick, he is working hard to someday make a return.

With these two giving it their best efforts to come back to the NFL, let us know which teams would make the most sense, in the comments below.

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images