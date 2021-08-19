Colin Kaepernick is one of the most polarizing athletes of all time thanks to his political statements and protests. After kneeling for the anthem five years ago, Kap became public enemy number one amongst conservative football fans, and since that time, he has yet to find a new job in the NFL. Some believe he should still be in the league, while others claim he isn't deserving of such an opportunity.

Having said that, it should come as no surprise that Kaepernick's inclusion in the "Madden" games is also quite polarizing. Kap was in "Madden 21" and he is also in "Madden 22." In fact, his new character has a rating of 81, which is rubbing people the wrong way.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

In the screengrab down below, you can see that Kaepernick's rating is a point above Justin Herbert, and it is also two points above Kirk Cousins. Both of these players are starting quarterbacks, however, EA Sports still gave Kap the higher rating. This has elicited a bit of controversy on social media as many feel like the game is doing too much by ranking the former QB so high.

Having Kaepernick in the game is one of those things that is easy to ignore, however, gamers on Twitter will always make a big deal out of seemingly nothing. No one is being forced to play with Kap, and we doubt that will change, anytime soon.

Give us your thoughts on this move by EA Sports, in the comments below.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images