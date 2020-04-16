Colin Kaepernick has been through a lot of controversies over the years although if there is one thing that can be said for the former NFL star, it's that he is consistent. Kaepernick has dedicated his life to fighting for what's right and with the Coronavirus crisis ravaging its way across the United States, Kap is, once again, putting his money where his mouth is.

This morning, Kaepernick announced that he would be launching a COVID-19 fund that would help support minority communities that have been disproportionately affected by the virus. The quarterback is starting off by pledging $100K of his own money.

"Black and brown communities are being disproportionately devastated by COVID-19 because of hundreds of years of structural racism," Kaepernick said. "That's why we've established the Know Your Rights Camp COVID-19 Fund to help address these issues."

Kaepernick says the fund will help provide food to affected communities while also offering face protection and other materials that will help fight off the virus. Kaepernick also hopes to help people pay for essential living costs such as electricity, rent, and groceries.

This is yet another example of Kaepernick showing his charitable side and there is no denying his efforts will go a long way.

[Via]