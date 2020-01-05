On Friday morning, President Donald Trump ordered an airstrike on Baghdad's international airport, which took out Iran's top military commander, Qassem Soleimani. The Defense Department said it killed Soleimani because he “was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.” Many are skeptical about the truthfulness of this explanation and are worried about what will be the repercussions of this attack. Colin Kaepernick is confident that he knows the motives behind Trumps' military tactics, as they merely evidence a prominent pattern in American history. The former NFL player took to Twitter to speak truth to power regarding the airstrike.

"There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism," Kaepernick tweeted. "America has always sanctioned and besieged Black and Brown bodies both at home and abroad. America militarism is the weapon wielded by American imperialism, to enforce its policing and plundering of the non white world."

Waka Flocka Flame also attempted to highlight the severity of the U.S. targeting Iran. "These war memes funny and jokes until you have a friend or family member leaving for war," Waka wrote in an Instagram post. "My heart goes out to the 7,000 soldiers leaving and I'm also praying for the people in Iran."

