The response to the grand jury's decision in the case of the police officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor has been overwhelming. On Wednesday (September 23), it was announced that only one of the three officers involved was indicted on charges related to the event. Brett Hankison was charged with a count of wanton endangerment for shooting into Breonna's neighbor's home during the no-knock warrant search that ended the 26-year-old EMT's life.



Jon Cherry / Stringer / Getty Images

Tens of thousands of people have responded on social media and thousands have already begun protesting in their prospective cities. Officers in Louisville, Kentucky where Breonna Taylor called home have already lined the streets in riot gear as they enforce a curfew. Daniel Cameron, the Attorney General of Kentucky, spoke out about the charge against Hankison and said there won't be any others raised against the other officers as he assured the public that the investigation into Breonna Taylor's death was thorough.

Colin Kaepernick, like many others, took to Twitter to share his frustrations with the grand jury's decision. "The white supremacist institution of policing that stole Breonna Taylor’s life from us must be abolished for the safety and well being of our people," the former sports star and activist wrote. "#BreonnaTaylor #SayHerName #AbolishThePolice."

The topic of abolishing the police or defunding the police has been a much-argued topic throughout 2020. Kaepernick's polarizing tweet has already caused a hailstorm but considering his previous statements, it doesn't come as a surprise.