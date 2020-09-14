Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick called out the NFL on Twitter, Sunday, for blackballing his former San Francisco 49ers teammate, Eric Reid. Kaepernick also says the league's ostensible support for Black lives is purely propaganda.

"While the NFL runs propaganda about how they care about Black Life, they are still actively blackballing Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) for fighting for the Black community. Eric set 2 franchise records last year, and is one of the best defensive players in the league," Kaepernick wrote on Twitter, Sunday night.

Reid, 28, played for the Carolina Panthers in 2019, recording an impressive 130 tackles and four sacks. He was one of the first players to join Kaepernick in protesting during the National Anthem in 2016. He is arguably the best remaining free agent.

“My agents have been in communications with teams daily, but there have been no developments,” Reid told Deadspin earlier this week.

“One of the things I told our players today is, I had a player in Carolina that made a tremendous impact on me, and that’s Eric Reid,” Reid's head coach in Carolina, Ron Rivera, told reporters in August. “The biggest thing that happened there is I listened more so than I did anything else.”

In February 2019, both Kaepernick and Reid reached an undisclosed settlement with the NFL regarding a collusion grievance against the league and its owners.

