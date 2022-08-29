Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab have been dating each other for quite a while now. Diab has been with Kaepernick through all of the rough times he has faced over the years, and in many ways, she has been his biggest advocate for getting another gig in the NFL. The two are always on red carpets together, and they have even been to the Met GALA.

Interestingly, Diab was on the red carpet last night for the MTV VMA's, and prior to the event, she revealed that just a few weeks ago, she gave birth to her very first child with Kaepernick.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Per Diab:

"Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago and we are over the moon with our growing family.



Recovering after delivery has been a journey (more on that later) and honestly I wasn’t going to share anything because this is sooooo personal to us and I realized I’m a complete mama bear! Colin is the most amazing dad and I’m soooo grateful that he is by our side for every moment of this journey.



I know sharing this allows me to connect with you in different ways that I never imagined. My conversations and life experiences have already changed. And my world has gotten that much bigger thanks to our sweet little baby who has shown me how to love in ways I never knew."





The couple seems to be incredibly happy, and we wish nothing but the best for them and their newborn child.