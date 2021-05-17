After receiving the Generation Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, Sunday, Scarlett Johansson was slimed by her husband, Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost. Johansson was celebrated for her nearly three-decade-long career in the film and television industry.

"This award is made possible by all of you, in fact," she said during her virtual acceptance speech, "and it's because of that that it's so meaningful to me."

The highly Generation Award "celebrates beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names," MTV explained in a statement.



Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

After introducing a clip from Black Widdow, Jost drops the slim bucket on her head.

"What the f---!" she shouted in response.

"MTV! 'You got slimed!'" replied Jost.

She said, "That's Nickelodeon!"

"I'm very, very sorry," said Jost. "I'll get a towel. ... Love you."

"Where did you even get this?" the award winner asked.

"Amazon," answered Jost.

Jost and Johansson married in October 2020 after dating since 2017.

As for other award shows, Johansson came out in protest of the Golden Globes, earlier this month, labeling the Hollywood Foreign Press Association as "sexist."

Check out the clip of Johansson getting slimmed below.

[Via]