Amid the hype surrounding The Batman, a spin-off series has officially been ordered. There was news about a spin-off centered around Batman comics villain Penguin dating back to Fall 2019, but this week, it was confirmed by Variety that HBO Max has officially ordered the limited series. Penguin is one of the most feared and beloved DC characters, portrayed famously by several actors including Burgess Meredith, Wayne Knight, and Danny DeVito.

Colin Farrell is adding his name to this list as he has been cast as Oswald Cobblepot, also known as Penguin. The series will reportedly chronicle the villain's "rise through the ranks of Gotham's criminal underworld."

“The world that Matt Reeves created for ‘The Batman’ is one that warrants a deeper gaze through the eyes of Oswald Cobblepot,” said Farrell. “I couldn’t be more excited about continuing this exploration of Oz as he rises through the darkened ranks to become The Penguin. Will be good to get him back on the streets of Gotham for a little madness and a little mayhem.”

“I have long been a fan of the world of ‘The Batman,’ and Matt’s film is such a powerful and bold entry into the canon,” added writer and showrunner Lauren LeFranc said. “I am excited and humbled to continue telling stories in the grimy world of Gotham City – and what better excuse to channel my inner villain than to tell the story of Oswald Cobblepot? I am thrilled to work with Colin, Matt, Dylan, 6th & Idaho, Warners, and HBO Max as we work to bring this story to the screen.”

Meanwhile, The Batman, just one week into its release, has already raked in $250 million worldwide at the box office. Audiences have not only embraced the latest in a string of Batman-related films, but it has been praised by critics. If you've already seen it, let us know if you think the movie lived up to its hype in the comments.

