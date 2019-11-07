At this rate, Batman's about to have his hands full. Robert Pattinson, coming off a powerhouse performance in Robert Eggers' The Lighthouse, is set to done he cape and cowl for the first time. Casting news for The Batman has already begun to circulate, with Paul Dano as Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, and the always-reliable Jeffery Wright as Commissioner Gordon. Yet everyone knows that Batman would whoop Riddler's ass with ease, and thus, a secondary threat is all but integral. Enter Colin Farrell, who is reported to be in talks to play The Penguin.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The news, confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, follows the reveal that Jonah Hill was originally in the running before parting ways. Now, it would appear that the Killing Of A Sacred Deer star is ready and willing to pick up the mantle. In many ways, Farrel is the perfect fit for Oswald Cobblepot; he can be intimidating, tapping into the Penguin's gangster roots. He's got the accent, an integral part of the character's flavor. He can gut it up, as seen in The Lobster. And he's no stranger to absurdist flair, as seen in the aforementioned Sacred Deer.

All things considered, seems like a match made in heaven. Are you excited for The Batman? Look for that to drop on June 25th, 2021.

