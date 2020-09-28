When Adam Gase was hired as the head coach of the New York Jets, fans were skeptical. The man is considered to be some sort of quarterback guru but this is only because he got the benefit of coaching Peyton Manning. As a head coach in the league, he has been subpar and his first season in New York was most certainly a disappointment, to say the least. Now, the Jets are playing some historically bad football and after a 36-7 loss at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts, the team is 0-3 to start the season.

According to FS1 commentator Colin Cowherd, sources close to the team are telling him that it's likely Gase will be fired if the Jets lose to the Denver Broncos on Thursday night. The Broncos aren't exactly a great team either and if the Jets can't beat them, well Gase will be sent out of town.

This is news that Jets fans have been waiting on for a while now so it's not all that surprising to hear it. As Cowherd explained, the Jets have started reaching out to agents who may of know of coaches looking for a gig. Needless to say, the Jets are preparing for the worst.

When you're 0-3 with no hope of getting much better, sometimes big decisions like this one are what you need to do.